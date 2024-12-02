Razorpay and NPCI launch agentic payments on Claude

Razorpay and NPCI have launched an agentic payments pilot on Claude, enabling transactions via Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto through conversation.

Following this announcement, Razorpay and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have launched an agentic payments pilot on Anthropic's Claude, enabling users to complete purchases across food and grocery platforms without leaving an AI conversation.

The pilot is currently live with a limited group of users. It allows Claude to execute transactions on a user's behalf, covering the full journey from product discovery through to checkout, within a single conversational exchange. The integration removes the need for app-switching or repeated payment approvals during the purchase flow.

UPI Reserve Pay as the payments backbone

According to the official press release, the system is built on UPI Reserve Pay, an NPCI infrastructure that allows users to authorise a single spending limit per merchant, enabling multiple subsequent transactions without requiring a PIN entry for each purchase. Users retain control through real-time visibility into transactions, adjustable spending limits, and the ability to revoke consent at any time.

The technical architecture brings together Razorpay's payments infrastructure, NPCI's UPI rails, and Claude's conversational capabilities. A user can, for example, instruct Claude to order food from Zomato or groceries from Zepto using natural language. The AI agent interprets the intent, presents options, and completes the transaction upon confirmation — all within the same conversation thread.

India's infrastructure as an enabler

India's existing payments and regulatory environment is central to the proposition. UPI's mandate-based, consent-driven model provides the technical foundation required for AI agents to transact on behalf of users in a controlled manner. Combined with established digital commerce habits in food and grocery delivery, the market presents conditions that may support the scaling of agent-led commerce more readily than other markets.

This launch follows an earlier partnership announced at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, where Razorpay and NPCI collaborated with OpenAI in a comparable agentic payments initiative — marking a broader strategic direction for the India-based payments company towards AI-native commerce infrastructure.

The current pilot with Claude represents an expansion of that approach, with Anthropic's platform added as a second AI integration. No timeline for a broader rollout has been disclosed.