Caption has selected Mangopay to power payment flows across its investment platform and B2B distribution arm, Caption Services.

Following this announcement, the partnership will see Mangopay provide a wallet-first payment infrastructure encompassing pay-ins, instant payouts, and KYC services to support the management of complex, multi-party investment flows.

The decision followed a period of volume growth and business model diversification at Caption, during which the company identified a need for payment infrastructure capable of adapting to new product structures while remaining aligned with its Investment Services Provider (ISP) regulatory status. Mangopay's architecture, which decouples pay-in and payout flows, was a key factor in its selection, giving Caption the flexibility to determine the timing of fund movements and build towards end-to-end flow management on its own terms.

Validating new investment structures

According to the official press release, the arrangement allowed Caption to assess the product's commercial viability under real market conditions before committing to a long-term offering. The product was validated as commercially sustainable, providing the basis for Caption to proceed with its broader rollout.

Caption operates as both a direct investment marketplace and a regulated infrastructure provider for third parties through Caption Services, which serves asset managers, wealth advisers, and professional distributors. In addition, the platform enables companies to raise capital through equity and bond instruments, with a focus on what it describes as curated opportunities, including profitable SMEs, growing franchises, and collectible assets.

With this in mind, Mangopay's infrastructure is intended to serve the full range of participants within Caption's ecosystem — from individual investors through to asset managers and distributors — within a single, compliant payment framework. A company official at Caption noted that speed and compliance are critical in private markets, and that Mangopay reduced investor onboarding and transaction settlement times whilst handling the complexity of multi-party flows, without compromising on the regulatory standards required under the platform's ISP licence.

Regulatory and market context

The partnership reflects broader structural shifts in the investment industry, where platforms are increasingly required to support diversified distribution models, a wider range of participants, and continuous product development — all within tightening regulatory frameworks. Payment infrastructure in this context must accommodate complex fund movements and evolving compliance requirements simultaneously.

Mangopay, which specialises in multi-party payment infrastructure, positions its offering as suited to platforms operating at the intersection of financial regulation and operational complexity. For Caption, the arrangement supports both its existing marketplace and its growing B2B arm, as demand for access to private market products among professional distributors continues to develop across the EU.