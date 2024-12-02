dLocal and Open English have launched Bre-B as an instant payment method for students enrolling in online English courses in Colombia.

The rollout makes Bre-B available to students and corporate clients purchasing Open English subscriptions through participating Colombian banks and digital wallets, using either a Bre-B llave, a digital identifier, or a QR code. Payments are confirmed efficiently, removing the need for credit cards or manual verification steps, and enabling students to access course content shortly after completing enrolment.

Bre-B was integrated within Open English's existing payment setup, allowing the method to go live without changes to the platform's checkout flow.

Colombia's payments landscape and Bre-B infrastructure

Launched by Banco de la República in October 2025, Bre-B is Colombia's first government-backed real-time payment infrastructure, supporting transfers around the clock. The system had reached nearly 100 million registrations at the time of this announcement.

Colombia presents particular payment access challenges for subscription-based digital services. Credit card ownership remains limited, transaction decline rates are relatively high, and a portion of payment flows still rely on offline processes. For an eLearning platform dependent on recurring enrolment, these frictions can directly affect checkout conversion and student retention, making real-time account-based payment methods a practical alternative to card-based solutions.

Broader partnership and expansion roadmap

dLocal and Open English have worked together for two years, during which the partnership has expanded local and alternative payment method coverage across multiple emerging markets. The collaboration currently supports payments in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Turkey.

Planned additions include BNPL options, specifically Pareto in Argentina and Pagaleve in Brazil, as well as B2B and payout flows intended to support teachers, partners, and internal operations. These developments reflect a joint focus on aligning payment infrastructure with local consumer behaviour across the markets in which Open English operates.

For dLocal, the activation of Bre-B represents a further instance of its model of connecting global merchants to newly available domestic payment rails in emerging markets as they come online.