Worldline has announced One Commerce, an integrated commerce proposition aimed at unifying in-store and online payments for retail merchants across channels and devices.

The France-based payments company unveiled the offering at EuroShop 2026, the international retail trade fair held from 22 to 26 February 2026 at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. One Commerce is designed to allow merchants to integrate payment methods, data, and value-added services within a single continuous commerce experience, with the stated aim of improving conversion rates, customer loyalty, and operational efficiency.

Acquiring model and payment method coverage

Alongside One Commerce, Worldline introduced the European launch of its 'à-la-carte' acquiring model, which allows merchants to configure a multi-acquiring setup according to their own preferences. The model is intended to support authorisation rate optimisation, broader payment method acceptance, and cost management. It can include full acquiring coverage through Worldline's pan-European acquiring platform.

The proposition supports a range of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, private-label cards, and BNPL solutions. Reporting tools offer real-time visibility across countries, channels, and payment methods, with configurable analytics and financial reconciliation capabilities.

David Valero Compte, Global Head of Retail at Worldline Enterprise, described One Commerce as a shift in how payments function within retail operations, positioning the offering as a tool for merchants to scale and pursue omnichannel growth rather than treating payments as a purely transactional function.

EuroShop demonstrations and partner presence

At EuroShop 2026, Worldline is presenting the proposition alongside two partners. At the PAYONE stand in Hall 6, demonstrations cover Tap on Mobile on Android devices, Wero instant payments, and ecommerce solutions. At the Toshiba stand, also in Hall 6, Worldline is showcasing Tap on Mobile and its European payment gateway, Axis.

The One Commerce launch forms part of Worldline's broader effort to reposition its retail payments offering as merchants face growing pressure to deliver consistent experiences across physical and digital sales channels.



