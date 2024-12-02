Company information

Core solution

Designed for your business. Scalable for your journey. We don´t believe in one-size-fits-all. Instead, we turn our technology into solutions designed for you.

Target markets

Merchants (retail, digital goods and services, self-service, petrol and energy, hospitality and travel, transportation), marketplaces, PSPs, fintechs, banks, brokers, crypto, FX

Contact details

infoWL@worldline.com

Geographical presence

Global: geographical presence in 40 countries and commercial activities in more than 170 countries encompassing Europe, North America, LATAM, and APAC

Funding rounds and investors

Please refer to https://investors.worldline.com/en/home.html

Licence type

PI (Payment Institution) or API (Authorised Payment Institution)

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

EMVCO, W3C, FIDO Alliance, EDPIA, EPI, MAG (ECB)

Standards and certifications

ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22301:2019, ISO 27001:2013, PCI, ISAE 3402 and ISAE 3000, SWIFT SIP 2021 certified

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Worldline is a global leader in payments technology, helping businesses accelerate their growth journey.

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 150+ payment methods supported

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration - Yes

E-invoicing (automated) - Yes

Factoring - Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes, 20+ currencies, including EUR, GBP, USD

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes

Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes, for acquiring and collecting

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

RiskShield by INFORM

Clients

Main clients/references

Google, Lufthansa, Subway, UniCredit, PSA, Sephora, KLM, Marks & Spencer

Awards

AI Tech of the Future Award at the PayTech Awards 2024 – https://worldline.com/en/home/main-navigation/resources/resources-hub/blogs/2024/worldline-wins-ai-tech-of-the-future-award-for-paytech-awards

Transactions

Transaction volume

c. 33.7 bln acceptance and acquiring transactions per year