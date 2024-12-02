Company information
Core solution
Designed for your business. Scalable for your journey. We don´t believe in one-size-fits-all. Instead, we turn our technology into solutions designed for you.
Target markets
Merchants (retail, digital goods and services, self-service, petrol and energy, hospitality and travel, transportation), marketplaces, PSPs, fintechs, banks, brokers, crypto, FX
Contact details
infoWL@worldline.com
Geographical presence
Global: geographical presence in 40 countries and commercial activities in more than 170 countries encompassing Europe, North America, LATAM, and APAC
Funding rounds and investors
Please refer to https://investors.worldline.com/en/home.html
Licence type
PI (Payment Institution) or API (Authorised Payment Institution)
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
EMVCO, W3C, FIDO Alliance, EDPIA, EPI, MAG (ECB)
Standards and certifications
ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22301:2019, ISO 27001:2013, PCI, ISAE 3402 and ISAE 3000, SWIFT SIP 2021 certified
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
Cross-border payment infrastructure
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Worldline is a global leader in payments technology, helping businesses accelerate their growth journey.
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, 150+ payment methods supported
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes, 20+ currencies, including EUR, GBP, USD
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants
Yes
Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes, for acquiring and collecting
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
RiskShield by INFORM
Clients
Main clients/references
Google, Lufthansa, Subway, UniCredit, PSA, Sephora, KLM, Marks & Spencer
Awards
AI Tech of the Future Award at the PayTech Awards 2024 – https://worldline.com/en/home/main-navigation/resources/resources-hub/blogs/2024/worldline-wins-ai-tech-of-the-future-award-for-paytech-awards
Transactions
Transaction volume
c. 33.7 bln acceptance and acquiring transactions per year