MoneyHash and Wayl have partnered to extend payment orchestration access into Iraq for regional and global merchants.

Following this announcement, MoneyHash, a payment orchestration platform operating in emerging markets, has entered into a partnership with Wayl, a local payment solutions provider and merchant of record focused on the Iraqi market. The agreement enables merchants using MoneyHash's platform to access Iraqi payment infrastructure through Wayl's localised setup, covering international card schemes, local wallets, and bank-based payment options.

Iraq presents a distinct set of challenges for businesses looking to establish a commercial presence. Payment acceptance in the country involves navigating specific regulatory conditions, localised consumer preferences, and operational requirements that differ substantially from more established markets in the region. The partnership is structured to address these barriers by combining MoneyHash's orchestration layer with Wayl's on-the-ground experience and merchant-of-record capabilities.

Accessing local payment infrastructure

According to the official press release, as a payment orchestration platform, MoneyHash routes transactions across multiple payment providers and methods from a single integration point. Through the process of connecting with Wayl, it extends this capability into Iraq, where infrastructure and market entry conditions require a locally anchored partner. Wayl supports merchants with checkout configuration, localised payment flows, and the operational readiness needed to begin processing in the country.

The merchant-of-record model is particularly relevant in markets such as Iraq, where cross-border compliance and local business representation can determine whether a merchant is able to accept payments at all. Under this structure, Wayl assumes responsibility for the transaction on behalf of the merchant, managing local regulatory and financial obligations in the process.

The move is consistent with MoneyHash's stated focus on high-growth emerging markets, where payment ecosystems tend to be fragmented and reliance on a single global payment provider is often insufficient. Partnerships with local operators have become a common approach for orchestration platforms seeking to extend into markets where direct integration is complex or commercially unviable without a local presence.

Iraq as a focus for regional expansion

Iraq's ecommerce and digital payments sector remains at an early stage relative to neighbouring markets, but interest from regional and international merchants has grown as infrastructure investment and mobile penetration increase. The country's population and economic activity make it a target for platforms seeking to expand their addressable market across the Middle East and North Africa region.

For Wayl, the partnership broadens its distribution by connecting its localised capabilities to MoneyHash's existing merchant base, which spans multiple emerging-market geographies. This positions Wayl as a preferred entry point for merchants already operating on the MoneyHash platform who wish to extend into Iraq without building local infrastructure independently.