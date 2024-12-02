Colombia-based fintech Addi has closed a USD 50 million upsize of its existing credit facility with Victory Park Capital, with funds managed by Neuberger Berman providing the commitment. The transaction marks Neuberger's first credit investment in Colombia and signals continued institutional confidence in the country's consumer finance market.

Building financial infrastructure in an underserved market

Colombia presents a paradox that defines Addi's opportunity. The country has one of the highest mobile phone penetration rates in Latin America, 78.3 million devices in use at the start of 2025, equivalent to 147% of the population, yet more than 70% of financial transactions are still conducted in cash. Access to formal credit remains limited for a significant portion of the population.

Since its founding in 2018, Addi has sought to address this gap by operating a dual-sided platform connecting consumers and merchants. The platform currently serves 2.5 million consumers and more than 27,000 merchants. Small and medium-sized businesses account for over 90% of Addi's merchant base, which the company describes as central to its model of supporting local economic activity alongside consumer credit access.

The upsize builds on an existing partnership with Victory Park Capital. Neuberger's entry into the facility as a new credit investor adds institutional depth to the funding structure and reflects growing international attention to Latin American fintech as the region's digital financial infrastructure matures.

Strategic positioning ahead of next growth phase

The fresh capital is intended to support Addi's expansion across Colombia's consumer finance market. A company official noted that the funding will help drive further development of the platform's technology capabilities, which underpin its credit underwriting and merchant integration functions.

For Victory Park Capital, the transaction represents a continuation of a partnership established in 2024. The firm cited Addi's execution and disciplined growth as factors behind its decision to expand the facility. Neuberger, for its part, pointed to the platform's sustainable scaling approach and what it described as a clear product fit in a market where credit access has historically been constrained.

Colombia's economic trajectory supports the broader investment thesis. The country has been among the fastest-growing economies in Latin America over the past five years, with consumer spending serving as a key driver. Despite this momentum, the financial services sector has remained underleveraged relative to mobile and digital adoption rates: a dynamic that BNPL and instalment credit platforms such as Addi are positioned to capture.