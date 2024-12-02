Adyen and Uber have expanded their global partnership to include new markets and support for physical kiosks, enabling ride bookings without mobile applications.

The Netherlands-based payment platform announced the extension on 9 February 2026. Adyen has provided payment infrastructure for Uber since 2012, processing transactions across more than 70 countries on six continents.

The expanded partnership adds payment processing in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Caribbean territories. Adyen is extending local acquiring capabilities in Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and Australia. New payment methods include Pix in Brazil, Afterpay in Australia, and WeChat Pay for users booking through the WeChat mini application.

Kiosk deployment addresses connectivity gaps

Uber has launched kiosks operating on Adyen payment terminals, providing an alternative booking method for travellers without local mobile data access. Users enter destination details at the kiosk, select ride options, and receive printed receipts containing trip information.

The first kiosk installation occurred at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Terminal C in New York. Uber plans deployments at hotels, ports, and international airports in the coming months. The kiosks address scenarios where passengers lack smartphone access, local SIM cards, or the Uber application.

Adyen's terminals support the transaction processing and receipt printing functions required for kiosk operations. The payment infrastructure connects to Uber's ride-matching systems to complete bookings and assign drivers.

Payment method localisation supports growth

Uber's integration of regional payment methods reflects requirements in markets where card penetration remains limited or where alternative payment systems dominate consumer preferences. Pix, Brazil's instant payment system launched by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020, processed approximately 64 billion transactions in 2024. The system enables real-time account-to-account transfers through QR codes or account identifiers.

Afterpay operates as a BNPL service in Australia, owned by Block Inc., following its acquisition in 2022. WeChat Pay, operated by Tencent, serves as a primary payment method in China with 1.41 billion users globally as of the most recent data.

Local acquiring enables merchants to process payments through domestic banking infrastructure rather than cross-border routing, typically reducing transaction costs and improving authorisation rates. Uber's expansion of local acquiring in Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and Australia follows regulatory and commercial considerations favouring domestic payment processing.

Partnership evolution spans 14 years

Adyen began processing payments for Uber in 2012 when the ride-hailing platform operated in limited markets. The partnership has expanded alongside Uber's geographic growth, which now includes ride-hailing, food delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics through Uber Freight.

The kiosk initiative represents Uber's first deployment of stationary booking infrastructure, contrasting with its mobile-first operational model. Physical terminals address specific use cases, including airport arrivals, hotel lobbies, and locations with transient populations lacking local mobile connectivity.