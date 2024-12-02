NewsPayments

Intuit partners with Affirm to provide pay-over-time for QuickBooks

SA

Sinziana Albu

06 Feb 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsBNPLecommerce
Countries:
United States of America

News on Payments

American Express launches Flexible Payment Option in the UK

06 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Riyadh Air and Mastercard enter strategic partnership for payment and travel services

06 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Intuit partners with Affirm to provide pay-over-time for QuickBooks

06 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

European Travel Commission and Mastercard launch co-branded card for Chinese visitors

05 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Revolut Business launches merchant acquiring suite in Australia

05 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

Agentic commerce is here – are we ready for what comes next?

05 Feb 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Agentic commerce takes flight: how can travel, digital, and retail brands prepare?

04 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Subscription payments in 2026: what works now for merchants?

03 Feb 2026 / 9 min read / Payments

Livestream ecommerce’s impact on how brands engage with consumers

03 Feb 2026 / 9 min read / Payments

Stablecoins: the next payment rail for global commerce

02 Feb 2026 / 6 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright