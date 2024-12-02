Papaya Global reportedly in talks for sale

Papaya Global has reportedly been in advanced negotiations to be acquired at an estimated valuation of between USD 3.5 billion and USD 4.5 billion.

According to industry estimates, the company is in talks with multiple international parties at the moment, including a private equity fund and enterprise software companies such as SAP and Oracle, Calcalist reported.

Potential acquisition and future strategy of development

Papaya Global was developed in order to offer secure and efficient software solutions designed to facilitate payroll management for corporate clients, while also enabling them to handle payments to employees and contractors across the globe. The company’s services encompass payroll management, as well as a dedicated business-to-business (B2B) segment.

The announcement follows Papaya Global and Worksome’s partnership, which went live in July 2025 and was aimed at simplifying how enterprises manage and compensate contingent workers. In addition, the collaboration also introduced an integrated platform that combined Papaya’s global payments infrastructure with Worksome’s contractor management interface. The joint solution was expected to give businesses the possibility to onboard, classify, and pay freelancers across the region of more than 160 countries using local currencies while maintaining compliance with local regulations. Furthermore, the offering included features such as agent-of-record (AOR) and employer-of-record (EOR) capabilities, real-time payments, as well as in-product worker classification tools, all accessible through a unified interface.

Earlier in April, Papaya and AKT collaborated in order to introduce workforce payment solutions that integrated with SAP’s SuccessFactors and Fieldglass platforms. This partnership was expected to also focus on enabling customers to streamline global workforce management and payment procedures across a wide range of business sectors. According to officials of the companies, the initiative aimed to show the shared commitment to the SAP SuccessFactors ecosystem, as well as to the process of supporting the clients in their workforce payment strategies.