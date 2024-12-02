Papaya Global partners with AKT for workforce payments





Following this announcement, Papaya and AKT will introduce workforce payment solutions that integrate with SAP’s SuccessFactors and Fieldglass platforms. This partnership will also focus on enabling customers to streamline global workforce management and payment procedures across a wide range of business sectors.

In addition, both Papaya Global and AKT will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Papaya Global x AKT partnership

Papaya's platform was purpose-built for workforce payroll and payments, and it will provide its technology along with subject matter expertise in order to deliver a secure global payroll and payments process, with compliance and liability. At the same time, the solution also provides critical, decision-driving data and visibility.

AKT is a Global System Integrator with expertise in global HCM and payroll. Through this partnership, the company will focus on providing a range of services, including IT consulting, systems integration, and digital transformation solutions. In addition, AKT partners with tech vendors SAP and Qualtrics to integrate and streamline complex processes across departments as well.

According to officials of the companies, the partnership will show the shared commitment to the SAP SuccessFactors ecosystem, as well as to the process of supporting the clients in their workforce payments strategies. The firms will also focus on accelerating their development processes, while improving the overall customer experience as well.