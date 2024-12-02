Papaya and Worksome launch global freelance payment solution

Papaya Global and Worksome have announced a partnership aimed at simplifying how enterprises manage and compensate contingent workers.

The collaboration introduces an integrated platform that combines Papaya’s global payments infrastructure with Worksome’s contractor management interface.

The joint solution allows businesses to onboard, classify, and pay freelancers across more than 160 countries using local currencies while maintaining compliance with local regulations. The offering includes features such as agent-of-record (AOR) and employer-of-record (EOR) capabilities, real-time payments, and in-product worker classification tools, all accessible through a unified interface.

A response to fragmented systems and rising contractor usage

According to the official press release, current estimates suggest freelancers, contractors, and gig workers represent 40% of the global workforce, with projections indicating this share could surpass 50% by 2050. However, many organisations still use fragmented systems or manual processes to manage this labour segment. Papaya and Worksome say their new solution is designed to streamline operations for large enterprises that are increasingly dependent on flexible staffing models.

Officials from Papaya Global described contingent workforce management as one of the more difficult challenges facing large employers. They said the partnership was intended to support companies in navigating these issues at scale, especially in areas such as onboarding, compliance, and cross-border payments.

Worksome representatives characterised their platform as a modern alternative to outdated contractor management processes. According to the company, combining forces with Papaya will enable clients to operate more efficiently while reducing delays and regulatory risk.

The new platform is positioned as a purpose-built Freelance Management System (FMS), a category that has emerged to meet enterprise needs for managing independent talent. Features include automated onboarding, built-in compliance mechanisms, and localised payments, with an emphasis on visibility and process integration.

Worksome, which operates in Copenhagen, London, and New York, works with more than 350 clients. Papaya Global, through its licenced payment services arm Azimo, facilitates workforce payments in multiple jurisdictions and has secured regulatory approvals in five Tier-1 markets.