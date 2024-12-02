Cashflows has entered into a strategic agreement with Blink Payment to support the latter’s payment acceptance infrastructure.

The partnership designates Cashflows as a key acquiring partner, enabling Blink Payment to access its acquiring and processing capabilities.

The collaboration is intended to expand Blink Payment’s ability to onboard merchants more quickly and expand access to various payment options. According to representatives from Blink Payment, the arrangement is expected to reduce the time it takes for clients to begin processing transactions and help scale its services across multiple sectors.

Blink Payment’s existing front-end platform supports API integrations and accounting software such as Xero and QuickBooks. The addition of Cashflows’ infrastructure aims to complement these offerings by providing a more responsive and scalable back-end processing environment.

The range of sectors and payment methods covered

The joint solution will support a range of payment methods, including card payments, direct debits, Open Banking, and digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. These options are expected to enhance the speed and efficiency of incoming payments for businesses.

Blink Payment primarily serves sectors such as business services, insurance, legal services, financial institutions, property management, healthcare, automotive sales, funeral services, building and trade suppliers, home improvement, and waste management.

Officials from Cashflows described the partnership as an opportunity to assist Blink Payment in meeting merchant needs more quickly, while representatives from Blink Payment highlighted Cashflows’ technology-driven approach and ability to support future expansion into new verticals.

External launch activities tied to the partnership are currently underway. Both companies have stated their intention to deliver a streamlined onboarding experience that reduces operational friction for merchants.