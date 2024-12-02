Global issuer-processor Paymentology has announced the launch of PayoCard, a new mobile-first card management platform, aimed at supporting digital banks and fintech companies across South Africa.

With the newly rolled out solution, Paymentology intends to allow digital banks and fintechs to introduce secure, self-service card experiences more efficiently, assisting underserved customers and scaling access to digital payments. The launch positions Paymentology as one of the first processors to release a digital card platform in South Africa.

PayoCard’s capabilities and offering

Enabled by Paymentology’s cloud-first platform, PayoCard focuses on optimising mobile card services through a plug-and-play platform that allows issuers to provide self-managed and safe card capabilities, from real-time balance updates to PIN resets, card freezes, and in-app support, through a single mobile interface. Additionally, by facilitating access to an intuitive app, PayoCard delivers a mobile-first path to financial services adoption. Paymentology built the tool to suit users’ needs, providing a customer-friendly interface that equips them with digital familiarity and allows them to conduct everyday transactions, as well as to manage more advanced financial products.

Furthermore, when it comes to banks and fintech companies, PayoCard intends to facilitate a more efficient path to market with minimised complexity. The service supports rapid rollout, augments integration with existing systems, and ensures complete PCI DSS compliance. At the same time, the solution includes built-in self-service tools that reduce pressure on support teams, decrease operational costs, and enable issuers to meet customer expectations. On the other hand, cardholders benefit from the ability to manage their cards directly from their phones, checking balances, updating settings, and accessing support whenever necessary.

The launch of PayoCard follows Paymentology’s continuing expansion in South Africa, with the company recently relocating its regional headquarters to Sandton, Johannesburg, and scaling its portfolio of local partnerships. Currently, Paymentology supports card programmes for financial institutions such as Standard Bank, Old Mutual Bank, Mukuru, Altech, Adumo, Liberty Group, and Tyme. Back in March 2025 , Paymentology also teamed up with Mastercard to drive financial inclusion in South Africa. At that time, the collaboration was expected to support fintechs through expertise, infrastructure, and rapid go-to-market capabilities that were required to navigate the challenges of the issuing cards process. The move sought to unlock new opportunities for financial inclusion and digital transformation.