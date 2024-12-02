Expert viewsPayments

Agentic commerce 2025: how the landscape is evolving

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

25 Nov 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
agentic commercepaymentsAI agentsecommercepurchasingAI

News on Fintech

Episode Six teams up with Sharesies for new debit card rollout

25 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

BKN301 extends Series B funding round to GBP 29 million

25 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

DNB extends payment partnership with Tietoevry Banking

24 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Revolut finalises share sale, reaches USD 75 billion valuation

24 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Basware launches InvoiceAI

24 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

News on Payments

Worldpay launches MCP to support AI-driven payment integration

25 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Worldline introduces Android SmartPOS in the UK

25 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Wise completes its direct connection to the Zengin Data Telecommunication System

25 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

BENEFIT and Ant International plan cross-border QR link

25 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

PayPal becomes LFC’s digital payment partner

25 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright