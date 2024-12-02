Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has selected Jack Henry to modernise its core banking technology and streamline operations.

The Florida-based bank, which surpassed USD 1 billion in total assets in 2024, will transition to Jack Henry's configurable core processing platform. Founded in 2003, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank focuses on personal and business banking alongside residential and commercial lending across Southwest Florida.

Platform migration and capabilities

The core banking migration is designed to automate workflows and enhance service consistency while enabling staff to dedicate more time to customer-facing activities. Jack Henry's open ecosystem will allow the bank to maintain integrations with existing third-party technology providers. The platform includes digital banking capabilities intended to support evolving customer requirements in retail and commercial segments.

The technology upgrade comes as Sanibel Captiva Community Bank continues expanding its branch network. The bank is opening a location on Fort Myers Beach, a barrier island that has been without banking services since 2022. According to the bank, the expansion reflects demand for local banking services in areas affected by recent hurricane damage and subsequent recovery efforts.

Jack Henry, a the US-based banking technology provider listed on Nasdaq under ticker JKHY, serves approximately 7,400 financial institution clients. The company provides core processing platforms, digital banking solutions, and payment processing services to banks and credit unions.

The partnership reflects ongoing technology modernisation efforts among regional US banks seeking to improve operational efficiency and digital service delivery whilst maintaining community-focused business models.