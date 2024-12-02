Amadeus and Lufthansa Group have announced their plan to partner in order to provide secure traveler-centric retail and delivery development.

Following this announcement, nine airlines from the group plan to adopt Amadeus Nevio’s AI-native, secure, and modular solutions for personalised retailing, Order, and Delivery Management. In addition, this approach was developed in order to enable a single Order view and overall improved servicing for customers throughout the journey.

The future adoption of Delivery Management is expected to optimise the passenger experience with data-driven systems that support personalised services and more efficient operations. Furthermore, the Delivery Management represents part of the Amadeus Nevio modular offering and it was developed in order to work securely and efficiently with Amadeus Nevio Offer and Order Management.

Accelerating the development and implementation of an improved order technology

According to the official press release, Lufthansa Group aims to combine its own content and that of partners into a more secure and personalised set of offers that meet traveler expectations across the entire journey in an optimised way. At the same time, as part of the planned collaboration, Amadeus Product Catalogue and Stock Keeper are expected to improve the process of expanding Lufthansa Group’s offering, as well as provide an accurate view of product availability across the entire journey, supporting tailored offers and overall optimised customer satisfaction.

In addition, Lufthansa Group is set to adopt Amadeus Delivery Management, representing a key module that was designed to further optimise the travel experience and flight operations. Several capabilities and solutions, such as a digital Journey Pass and fulfilment tracking, are expected to give passengers the possibility to be recognised at key points in the journey, while supporting more intuitive disruption handling and personalised services as well.

Moreover, a priority for the transformation of the airline industry is represented by the process of moving to Orders, based on IATA’s Order standard. Amadeus Order Management is set to manage the traveler’s full journey (including flights, ancillaries, and third-party services) within a single Order. This strategy is set to support the industry’s shift towards secure and modern airline retailing through the process of providing one record to manage all purchases, eventually replacing tickets and Passenger Name Records.