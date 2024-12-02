Gr4vy has partnered with Affirm to enable its merchants to offer more flexible and transparent payment options to eligible clients across online and mobile checkout.

With this initiative, merchants can now enable Affirm directly from their Gr4vy dashboard with no need to modify checkout code or add more integrations. Once they are approved by Affirm, the API key is connected to their dedicated Gr4vy instance, allowing for fast deployment across online and mobile checkout.

More choice at checkout

Offering Affirm at checkout enables merchants to provide approved customers the option to split purchases into biweekly or monthly payments. Customers take an eligibility test each time they choose Affirm without incurring late fees or hidden costs. This will support businesses in increasing overall sales, average order value, and their customer base.

Hundreds of thousands of merchants utilise Affirm’s payment options to expand their customer base, increase cart size, and boost sales by turning browsers into buyers. Affirm confirms a 70% increase in average order value and 28% less abandoned carts, mentioning that 78% of customers would have delayed their purchase or opted out altogether without BNPL options.

The payment network’s Adaptive Checkout feature provides personalised payment options, including plans from four interest-free payments every two weeks, or longer instalments up to 36 months. Additionally, Affirm offers a range of ways to integrate for businesses, from low-effort solutions to full integrations. Customers can manage their accounts with the Affirm app, and the company pays merchants upfront and in full, sending funds to their accounts via ACH transfer within one to three business days of each transaction.

Gr4vy believes that merchants want to meet their customers where they are with flexibility and responsiveness. The initiative integrates Affirm into the company’s orchestration platform to make it easier for businesses to deliver transparent payment options that drive sales and loyalty without additional operational complexity.