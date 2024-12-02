Nuvei has partnered with FreedomPay to offer enterprise merchants a unified payments solution for in-store and online commerce across global markets.

The alliance will allow businesses to deploy new channels and shopper experiences faster, maintain the same checkout process across markets and geographies, leverage unified reporting and tokenisation to increase operational visibility, access a network of certified partners, and protect each transaction with PCI-validated encryption.

Unifying enterprise payments globally

Nuvei’s mission is to support merchants in delivering better experiences for their customers, and the partnership with FreedomPay is key, as it enables the company to expand the ways brands create connected payment journeys that drive revenue growth and loyalty with no additional complexity.

Businesses increasingly expect to engage customers when they choose to dine, shop, or check in with speed and reliability. The alliance ensures that every transaction stays connected through unified tokenisation, reporting, and data insights, improving operational decision-making and personalising experiences.

The two companies roll out new commerce flows, support merchants to accelerate developments, and expand into new channels while remaining compliant with the highest security standards. FreedomPay believes that enterprise commerce needs technology that works well across all industries and sectors, without adding complexity. By integrating its Next Level Commerce platform with Nuvei’s scalable payments infrastructure, it offers merchants the opportunity to gain a foundation to scale omnichannel experiences with ease.

The initiative is designed for businesses operating across stores, venues, hotels, and digital channels, such as businesses with cross-border and multi-region operations, enabling merchants to process payments consistently, gain better visibility into transaction data, and maintain security and reliability. As brands grow, they require simple and efficient payment systems that connect commerce journeys across every touchpoint, digital or physical.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.