Core solution

Nuvei enables businesses to accept cutting-edge payment options, optimise new revenue streams, and get the most out of their existing tech stack – all on one platform.

Target markets

Merchants (financial services, consumer retail marketplaces, digital goods & services, social gaming, regulated online gaming, digital assets and cryptocurrencies, and travel); B2B, government, ISVs, and ISOs

Contact details

https://nuvei.com/contact/

Geographical presence

Europe, North America, LATAM, APAC, MENA

Licence type

PI (Payment Institution) – EEA, EMI (Electronic Money Institution) – EEA, Principal member of Visa, Mastercard, and Discover

Standards and certifications

PCSI DSS Level 1

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

EPI (European Payments Initiative), ETA (Electronic Transactions Association), AGA (American Gaming Association), AMVO (Mexican Association of Online Sales), CGA (Canadian Gaming Association), RMAI (Receivables Management Association International), Nacha 3rd Party Validation Preferred Partner, Faster Payments Council, Merchant Risk Council, Merchant Advisory Group, Wespay

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Modern, scalable, modular payment technology platform

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 720

Settlement currencies

Yes, USD, EUR, GBP

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration Yes

E-invoicing (automated) Yes

Factoring No (but we do offer invoice financing)

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes, 150

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes, 20+

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes (more information available upon request)

Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes (more information available upon request)

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes, <0.06%

Fraud and risk management partners

In-house risk engine

Clients

Future developments

More information available upon request

Main clients/references

Microsoft, Temu, New Balance, Virgin Atlantic, GM, Gucci, FTX, Avon, DraftKings, Valentino, BetMGM, D&G, SHEIN, FanDuel, WestJet, Entain, Bumble, Rappi, Riot Games, Gett, lastminute.com, Wix

Case studies

Awards

SBC Awards, Payment Innovation of the Year 2021;

The EGR (EGR Global) Italy Awards 2020-2023, winner Payments and Fraud Company;

Airlines & Travel Payments Summit 2018, winners of Best product;

Reconciliation Manager SBC Awards 2018, winners The Payments Provider of the Year;

Retail Systems Awards 2019, winners Mobile Solutions of the Year;

Travolution Award 2022, Innovator of the year;

Payment Awards, Best APM Solution 2023;

SBC Awards, Payment Solution of the Year 2023;

American Gaming Awards, Payment Service Provider of the year 2024;

SBC NA, Payment Solution and Innovation of the Year 2024

Transactions

Transaction volume

More information available upon request

Transaction value

More information available upon request