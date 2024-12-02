Nuvei

HQ: Canada

Year founded: 2003

Nuvei is a Canadian fintech accelerating clients' businesses worldwide. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology offers next-gen payments, card issuing, all payout options, and risk and fraud management services. With local acquiring in 50 markets, coverage in 200+, 150 currencies, and 720 APMs, Nuvei provides the technology and insights to succeed with one integration.

Solutions:
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Payment Service Provider
Acquirer
Fintech
Countries:
World
