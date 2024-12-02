Core solution
Nuvei enables businesses to accept cutting-edge payment options, optimise new revenue streams, and get the most out of their existing tech stack – all on one platform.
Target markets
Merchants (financial services, consumer retail marketplaces, digital goods & services, social gaming, regulated online gaming, digital assets and cryptocurrencies, and travel); B2B, government, ISVs, and ISOs
Contact details
https://nuvei.com/contact/
Geographical presence
Europe, North America, LATAM, APAC, MENA
Licence type
PI (Payment Institution) – EEA, EMI (Electronic Money Institution) – EEA, Principal member of Visa, Mastercard, and Discover
Standards and certifications
PCSI DSS Level 1
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
EPI (European Payments Initiative), ETA (Electronic Transactions Association), AGA (American Gaming Association), AMVO (Mexican Association of Online Sales), CGA (Canadian Gaming Association), RMAI (Receivables Management Association International), Nacha 3rd Party Validation Preferred Partner, Faster Payments Council, Merchant Risk Council, Merchant Advisory Group, Wespay
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Modern, scalable, modular payment technology platform
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, 720
Settlement currencies
Yes, USD, EUR, GBP
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
- ERP integration Yes
- E-invoicing (automated) Yes
- Factoring No (but we do offer invoice financing)
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes, 150
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi-currencies virtual IBAN
Yes, 20+
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants
Yes (more information available upon request)
Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers
Yes (more information available upon request)
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes, <0.06%
Fraud and risk management partners
In-house risk engine
Clients
Future developments
More information available upon request
Main clients/references
Microsoft, Temu, New Balance, Virgin Atlantic, GM, Gucci, FTX, Avon, DraftKings, Valentino, BetMGM, D&G, SHEIN, FanDuel, WestJet, Entain, Bumble, Rappi, Riot Games, Gett, lastminute.com, Wix
Case studies
Awards
- SBC Awards, Payment Innovation of the Year 2021;
- The EGR (EGR Global) Italy Awards 2020-2023, winner Payments and Fraud Company;
- Airlines & Travel Payments Summit 2018, winners of Best product;
- Reconciliation Manager SBC Awards 2018, winners The Payments Provider of the Year;
- Retail Systems Awards 2019, winners Mobile Solutions of the Year;
- Travolution Award 2022, Innovator of the year;
- Payment Awards, Best APM Solution 2023;
- SBC Awards, Payment Solution of the Year 2023;
- American Gaming Awards, Payment Service Provider of the year 2024;
- SBC NA, Payment Solution and Innovation of the Year 2024
Transactions
Transaction volume
More information available upon request
Transaction value
More information available upon request