



The newly rolled out solution focuses on providing more secure and personalised payment experiences to consumers, merchants, and issuers. Through the launch of the Agentic Payments Program, Mastercard intends to offer Mastercard Agentic Tokens, building upon tokenization capabilities that support global commerce solutions, including mobile contactless payments, secure card-on-file, and Mastercard Payment Passkeys, as well as programmable payments such as recurring expenses and subscriptions. This aims to advance agentic AI in commerce, enabling consumers and businesses to transact more efficiently and safely.











Furthermore, Mastercard is set to work with Microsoft on additional use cases to accelerate agentic commerce, with plans to partner with other AI platforms in the upcoming period. At the same time, the company will team up with technology enablers such as IBM, with its watsonx Orchestrate product, to support B2B use cases. Mastercard intends to also join forces with acquirers and checkout participants like Braintree and Checkout.com to improve the tokenization capabilities they are already leveraging with merchants to provide transparent agentic payments. When it comes to banks, tokenized payment credentials are set to be integrated across agentic commerce platforms, assisting them in solidifying their position in this evolving technology.





Mastercard Agent Pay

With Mastercard Agent Pay, the company aims to optimise generative AI conversations for individuals and businesses by embedding simplified payment experiences into the customised recommendations and insights delivered on conversational platforms.

Mastercard plans to integrate Microsoft’s AI technologies, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Copilot Studio, with its payment solutions to develop and expand agentic commerce, addressing the needs and demands of the commerce value chain. At the same time, based on the company’s commitment to responsible AI, Mastercard Agent Pay is set to ensure that payments being made within AI platforms are both secure and transparent, regardless of the stage of the transaction.

Moreover, Mastercard’s new solution intends to provide the ability to securely register and authenticate trusted agents, facilitate safe and secure transactions, create clear rules for consumer control, safeguard against fraud, and assist consumer disputes.