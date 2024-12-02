Zeitro has made Scenario AI available to help mortgage professionals evaluate borrower eligibility and compare underwriting guidelines.

The solution is an agentic AI which offers loan programmes and eligibility evaluation for origination workflow, enabling mortgage professionals to assess scenarios and allocate time and resources efficiently by querying thousands of programmes simultaneously. Used by GMCC, Googain, and Mega Capital, Scenario AI is publicly available to support an evidence-based approach to evaluating borrower fit during the origination process. The initiative aims to help partners and account executives qualify more borrowers faster, without losing time and resources.

AI for mortgage origination

Margin pressure is a challenge for mortgage professionals, and the solution aims to help them access the information they need more easily, reducing the time and effort spent in the process. This launch reflects Zeitro’s goal to further focus on AI with practicality and support day-to-day workflows.

Zeitro is an AI-native mortgage technology company built on industry expertise to provide digital software solutions for mortgage professionals. Offering digital mortgage software solutions, such as Scenario AI, LO Marketplace, Pricing Engine (PPE), and Digital 1003 (POS), it supports efficiency and execution across the loan lifecycle. The company is a SOC 2-certified independent platform, helping with secure and compliant mortgage origination workflows.

Leveraging Scenario AI, users can locate the right loan programmes in seconds, with answers referenced from guidelines. This helps them better navigate complex borrower scenarios by simply asking questions and receiving source-backed answers. Scenario AI understands natural questions, similar to those asked in an email or a call, and returns guideline-accurate responses in seconds. Users can verify answers by clicking on citations to see where it comes from.

Faster responses keep borrowers from looking elsewhere, and DeepSearch mode cuts through thousands of guidelines to offer recommendations. The company claims this offers a 30% increase in closed loans, 2.5x faster pre-qualifications delivered, and more than seven hours saved per loan file.