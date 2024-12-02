Mastercard has introduced Agentic Pay for developers, aiming to expand consulting services and deepen collaboration across the global tech and finance ecosystem.

Following this announcement, the efforts aim to provide more secure and efficient shopping experiences using artificial intelligence and intelligent agents, as the company will also improve the way AI can securely and confidently handle payments.

Mastercard will work with AI and commerce institutions, including Stripe, Google, and Ant International’s Antom, in order to make secure agentic transactions accessible and scalable for digital merchants and platforms globally. According to the official press release, by the holiday season, all US Mastercard cardholders are expected to access the Mastercard Agent Pay program, with a global rollout being set to follow shortly after.

Ahead of this process, Citi and US Bank Mastercard cardholders will be the first to experience AI-enabled shopping as agentic commerce providers and enablers like PayOS will go live.

More information on Mastercard’s Agentic Pay launch

Separately, in order to enable developers and businesses to get started quickly, Mastercard is launching new services. These include Agent Toolkit (a product which will be available on Mastercard Developers, enabling AI assistants and agentic tools to access and interpret Mastercard’s API documentation using structured, machine-readable content via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, as well as supporting integration with platforms like Claude, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot), Agent Sign-Up (providing a simple way for those using the Agent Toolkit to identify their agents and access AI-enabled Mastercard products and solutions), as well as Insight Tokens (representing a product that delivers a secure and governed way for agents to access and apply permissioned insights from Mastercard, while enabling consumers to receive, with their consent, more personalised and useful experiences).

In addition, Mastercard will deliver Agentic Consulting Services, which is set to provide support to help issuers, acquirers, merchants, and AI enablers design intelligent shopping experiences and get up and running faster.

Together with the FIDO Alliance and its Payments Working Group, Mastercard and other financial institutions are also currently developing a verifiable credential standard for payments that confirms payment details such as amount, merchant, and product. This process is expected to ensure that everyone involved in a transaction can securely know that it was approved by the shopper, providing a more secure, efficient, and trusted foundation for agentic payments.