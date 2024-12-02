Estera Sava
10 Dec 2025
Katerina Steinberg, Co-Founder of Expio, delves into the UAE’s online shopping landscape, highlighting the increased relevance of ecommerce for the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.
Ecommerce today is entering a new phase. Worldwide, online commerce is shifting from generic retail to specialised vertical ecosystems: fintech, travel, last-mile logistics, B2B procurement, and most notably, foodtech. Several global trends drive this transformation, a couple of which are detailed below.
Consumers expect not only fast delivery but quality, reliability, freshness, and real-time tracking, all of which fundamentally change how ecommerce works in food and HoReCa. Unlike retail, food supply chains depend on factors like strict temperature controls, short shelf life, volatile ingredient pricing, rapid menu changes, and daily ordering patterns. This pushes the sector to adopt advanced procurement technology, predictive forecasting, and integrated digital platforms faster than many other ecommerce verticals.
Globally, the trend is towards end-to-end platforms, with ordering, payments, compliance, logistics, and performance analytics coming together in one stack. Cloud kitchens, delivery marketplaces, and B2B supplier portals now operate as mini ecommerce ecosystems, shaping consumer expectations across the entire food value chain.
The UAE serves as a regional testbed for digital commerce due to several factors:
This combination makes the UAE one of the world’s most strategically important foodtech markets and a launchpad for GCC expansion, while providing a broader understanding of ecommerce and payments innovation in the region.
Fragmented, yet highly efficient supply chain – Experts across the UAE emphasise the same points:
This creates a fragmented, yet high-performance ecosystem, where speed and relationship management matter as much as price.
Local adaptation over global standardisation – Regulatory, quality, and halal requirements force companies to adapt early:
Global entrants routinely underestimate the need to localise packaging, documentation, and certifications early on.
Procurement technology and cloud kitchens
The UAE cloud kitchen sector is one of the most digitised in the world. When it comes to the tech that operators employ for their day-to-day activities, we are looking at centralised procurement across all kitchens. This means that all procurement is handled centrally, not by individual kitchens. This approach of centralised buying ensures better margin control, consistency, and vendor oversight.
Moreover, we’re looking at a vertical where automation levels reach up to 80%. Operators use advanced systems such as Oracle, SAP, and Slim4 to automate forecasting, recipe-linked demand planning, purchase order generation, invoice uploads, and inventory movement.
Yet, experts unanimously state that human oversight remains irreplaceable, especially in supplier relationships, negotiation, and niche ingredient sourcing.
The payment layer is where much of the UAE foodtech digitisation becomes visible, both in terms of operational efficiency and merchant adoption. Food and HoReCa ecommerce depends heavily on rapid, secure, and flexible payment flows.
Merchants operating in these verticals rely on multi-channel payment stacks. We see restaurants, cloud kitchens, and distributors increasingly use:
In large kitchen networks, purchase orders (POs) and vendor invoices are increasingly uploaded into automated portals, reducing manual finance work and speeding up supplier payments.
Another major step representing the digitisation of B2B food payments comes in the form of digital invoices and automated accounts payable (AP) solutions. One operator described a system where vendors upload invoices and delivery notes to a portal, AP receives them automatically, and manual matching is eliminated.
Restaurants and cloud kitchens order daily. Because many UAE kitchens operate with limited storage, they order perishables every 24 hours, making fast invoice generation, credit terms, and consolidated payments critical components of merchant payment behaviour.
Moreover, merchants use multiple suppliers to control risk, which creates complex payment flows and prompts them to face several challenges: from multiple invoices per day and daily reconciliation to split payments and variable pricing due to volatility in dairy and meat categories.
Platforms that simplify invoicing, credit, and payment aggregation can significantly accelerate adoption in this region: addressing merchant needs helps scale your business.
Global players are often not optimised for the UAE’s B2B complexity, and merchants tend to prefer local PSPs and customised integrations.
Whether you’re a merchant or payment provider, expanding into the UAE requires you to be prepared to address specific market needs. Below are some strategies worth considering for successful business scalability in the region:
Much of this complexity is rarely detailed in public documentation, which is why early conversations with people who manage daily procurement, settlement, and reconciliation flows tend to be so valuable for international teams.
The UAE foodtech and HoReCa ecommerce ecosystem is a unique blend of supply chain complexity, strict regulatory requirements, rapid digital transformation, sophisticated procurement technology, and relationship-driven decision-making.
Companies entering this market must understand both the operational layer (kitchens, distributors, forecasting) and the payment layer (settlement, credit, reconciliation) to avoid common pitfalls and scale effectively.
Expio’s UAE supply-chain, procurement, and HoReCa experts consistently noted that international teams who consult local specialists early move faster, avoid costly rework, and scale more confidently. Many of the issues highlighted in this article were surfaced directly through those expert conversations, a reminder of how different the on-the-ground reality can be from high-level market research.
Katerina Steinberg is the Co-Founder of Expio. With over 10 years of experience in international economic regulations and global strategy, Katerina has worked on the business and NGO/trade mission side.
Expio is a platform that connects companies expanding abroad with local experts, who provide them with guidance on regulations, market insights and country-specific requirements. More than 500 experts from 46 countries (from Europe to Africa) are already in the base of expio.io.
