Qonto has expanded its financing options in Germany by integrating lending services from YouLend directly into its platform. The move introduces additional digital funding tools to small businesses using Qonto, giving them access to short-term capital without requiring separate applications or external onboarding.

The development is part of YouLend’s wider push across Europe, where the company has been working with major online platforms such as eBay Germany, Lieferando and Amazon to offer financing at the point where merchants manage their operations. According to representatives from YouLend, the goal of these integrations is to simplify access to working capital for smaller companies that often face delays when using traditional channels. They noted that the company’s data-driven assessment process is designed to deliver quicker outcomes within the systems businesses already use.

Embedded Finance gains further traction in Germany

For Qonto, the partnership expands the services available within its Financing Hub for German users. Officials from Qonto said the inclusion of YouLend’s products aligns with rising demand for funding tools that combine speed with minimal administrative burden. They explained that customers increasingly expect financial products to be embedded directly into their everyday banking and payment workflows, and that the collaboration is intended to meet those expectations while supporting business continuity and growth.

YouLend’s presence in Germany has expanded steadily in recent years as Embedded Finance has become a more common feature of digital commerce platforms. The model allows merchants to apply for and receive financing within the services they rely on for sales, delivery or financial management, reducing the need to engage with separate institutions.

Supporters of the approach argue that it can improve access to credit for smaller firms by using real-time business data rather than traditional documentation-heavy assessments. The partnership between YouLend and Qonto is expected to continue developing as both companies extend their Embedded Finance activities across the region.