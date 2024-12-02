CFG Bank partners with Jack Henry

CFG Bank has turned to Jack Henry in order to modernise its technology infrastructure and accelerate its growth trajectory.

Following this announcement, CFG implemented Jack Henry's core processing platform, a modern and flexible solution that is streamlining operations and giving the bank optimised control over its data.

In addition, consumer-facing products like the Banno Digital Platform were developed in order to improve the retail experience, which is important given the bank's small branch network. The bank is expected to deploy Jack Henry's Enterprise Workflow solution in order to replace manual processes and boost efficiency. Furthermore, Jack Henry's open ecosystem and access to several API-integrated fintech partners are set to give CFG the possibility to scale its niche services, introducing the right solutions to meet client needs.

Accelerating development, strengthening relationship banking, and supporting long-term growth and development

According to the official press release, Jack Henry is expected to deliver a secure and efficient stream of modern service components in the public cloud, allowing CFG to adopt new capabilities as it continues to accelerate its development process. At the same time, Jack Henry's strategy reflects where core technology is growing, while CFG Bank will have the capability to develop its technology as it expands in size and optimisation.

Furthermore, both Jack Henry and CFG Bank will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. Jack Henry will also support the bank’s strategy through the use of modern and open solutions that streamline operations, meet client expectations, and provide a forward-looking roadmap that will keep them developing on their own terms.