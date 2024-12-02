Zigi, the digital innovation unit of Banco Industrial, has expanded its work with Thought Machine as it continues to develop banking services built on Vault Core.

The collaboration highlights Zigi’s shift towards a model where new services are tested, adjusted, and deployed at pace while remaining fully compliant with local regulatory standards. Over the past year, Zigi has moved from launching a basic digital credit tool to operating a wider lending platform that can be adapted for various organisations and brands. The system currently processes more than 50,000 credit disbursements each month, a level Zigi attributes to the platform’s capacity to scale reliably on Vault Core.

Expansion of Zigi’s technology model

Representatives from Banco Industrial described Zigi as an initiative intended to explore alternative ways of building financial services and to establish a separate engine for digital projects within the wider institution. They noted that the partnership with Thought Machine is intended not only to support software development but also to enable a more flexible approach to product design focused on accessibility and ongoing iteration.

Thought Machine officials said Zigi’s use of Vault Core illustrates how large financial institutions in Latin America can test and roll out services more quickly than traditional infrastructures typically allow. According to the company, the platform’s smart contract-based architecture enables engineering teams to construct and adjust products within short development cycles while retaining operational safeguards.

Thought Machine’s technology, deployed by various banks internationally, has been built as a fully cloud-native system intended to give institutions greater control over product configuration and payment processing. The company operates from several global offices and has secured significant financial backing as it expands its presence across the banking technology sector.