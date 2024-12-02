United Fintech has secured an investment from Barclays, further strengthening its shareholder base of banks, which includes BNP Paribas, Citi and Danske Bank and most recently Standard Chartered.

The initiative is key to United Fintech’s growth efforts, as the company completed two acquisitions in 2025 to increase the portfolio to seven fintechs, expanding its international footprint with 11 offices worldwide. Through the alliance, Barclays joins the United Fintech Board of Directors, reinforcing the collaboration between established global financial institutions and fintechs.

United Fintech expands its network

United Fintech delivers multiple technology solutions for FIs, asset managers, and wealth managers. Its recent acquisitions strengthened its capabilities across commercial banking, capital markets, and investment management, thus helping clients modernise infrastructure, support developments, and launch AI-driven products securely with one-point access.

Barclays expressed positive sentiments regarding the partnership, saying that it aims to accelerate digital transformation across the industry. United Fintech’s approach to scaling developments aligns with Barclays' vision to contribute to modern financial solutions that are future-ready.

Barclays is United Fintech’s fifth global bank investor and, in a time when AI is accelerating across financial services, collaborations are key to strengthening industry-wide adoption. United Fintech aims to become a trusted ecosystem for enabling collaboration.

Danske Bank expressed positive feelings regarding the initiative, saying that it welcomes Barclays as an investor and board member, strengthening United Fintech’s network. The bank expects the industry-neutral ecosystem to further offer developments through solutions delivered to financial institutions built on trust and security. Additionally, the companies share a commitment to remaining compliant with global regulatory requirements and the laws of the industry, planning to roll out solutions tailored for their customers and partners.

United Fintech is an industry-neutral ecosystem connecting financial institutions with fintech solutions, leveraging selective acquisitions, deep integration, and a shared infrastructure to improve procurement and accelerate the adoption of new technology across global finance.