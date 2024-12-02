BNY, together with Google Cloud, has integrated Gemini Enterprise, the latter’s agentic AI platform enabled by its models, into its enterprise AI platform, Eliza.

With this strategic move, BNY and Google Cloud intend to optimise Eliza’s agentic deep research capabilities for market analysis and provide the company’s global workforce with access to multimodal structures.

Making BNY’s operations more efficient through AI

BNY has been using Google Cloud’s AI capabilities for an extensive period of time. The financial institution plans to continue to utilise Google’s newest models, including Gemini 3 and Veo 3, to support diverse AI features across its enterprise AI platform, Eliza.

The current integration with Gemini Enterprise is set to enable BNY’s employees to build AI agents to efficiently process, synthesise, and analyse extensive financial reports, data, and historical trends to obtain insights and navigate financial information. Additionally, the collaboration with Google Cloud supports the automation of routine, data-focused tasks.

Talking about the move, Sarthak Pattanaik, chief data & AI officer, BNY, expanded on the company’s AI strategy, which includes extending such capabilities for everyone, across every aspect of the business. Integrating Gemini Enterprise allows BNY to continue to advance the features embedded into Eliza, scaling the platform’s agentic research, integrating data sources more securely, and improving the user experience. Also, the strategic initiative emphasises the company’s commitment to developing capacity for its people to embed deeper analysis and strategic insights, adding more value in daily delivery to clients.

Adding to this, Rohit Bhat, general manager and managing director of Financial Services, Google Cloud, mentioned that by merging the reasoning capabilities of Gemini Enterprise with BNY’s financial markets expertise, the latter underlines that the future of banking is the integration between human proficiency and computational agents.

Recently, Klarna also started working with Google Cloud, centring the collaboration on providing customer-focused, AI-driven products to its users globally. The partnership saw Klarna utilising Google Cloud’s AI stack, including infrastructure, platform, and models to support the development of new products and campaigns.