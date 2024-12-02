Klarna has partnered with Google Cloud to offer customer-centric, AI-driven products to its customers worldwide.

The alliance has Klarna leverage Google Cloud’s AI stack, including infrastructure, platform, and models, to accelerate the development of new products and creative campaigns.

Using AI for improved customer experience and safety

The initiative will focus on supporting Klarna’s teams to improve the customer experience within the Klarna App by creating value across two areas designed to offer a more personalised shopping process and more engagement from customers. The first area of focus is creative velocity, with Klarna using Google’s latest generative media models, including Veo 2 and Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, to design digital lookbooks for customers. This also implies the use of Google AI models to help create personalised marketing campaigns for users. Early pilots showed that AI-driven creative concepts boost the time users spend in the app by 15% and increase orders by 50%, according to Klarna.

The second area of focus is personalisation and appearance improvements, as Klarna aims to optimise its library of images using AI models to regenerate and refine visuals. This ensures that every shopper experiences more engaging content within the app, suited to their preferences.

The alliance with Klarna allows Google Cloud to offer businesses the tools they need to thrive in the AI era. Its integrated, AI-driven platform and models enable companies like Klarna to take advantage of creative velocity and drive developments, pushing for AI adoption and using the technology to redefine customer journeys.

The move also extends into security, as Klarna leverages Google Cloud's AI hardware and expertise to train and deploy graph neural networks to combat fraud and money laundering on its platform. The machine learning models are created to analyse complex relationships and connections between entities, such as users, transactions, and devices, and determine anomalies and suspicious patterns with greater accuracy, ensuring that Klarna safeguards consumers with next-generation protections.