Europe-based financial technology provider payabl. has rolled out a new payment integration with Shopify, allowing merchants to provide optimal payments at checkout.

With the new payabl. payment extension, Shopify merchants can simplify their payment experience through widely-used payment methods, efficient onboarding, and built-in fraud protection, supported by payabl.’s infrastructure.

Supporting merchants through payments

According to payabl., merchants are set to be able to go live in 48 hours, assisted by the company’s dedicated onboarding and optimisation team. Now, the integration supports a variety of payment methods, including credit and debit cards. payabl. intends to launch additional payment options, including PayPal and Wero, in the upcoming period, aiming to expand merchants’ reach.

Besides online payments, the integration with Shopify includes operational capabilities such as refunds, 3D Secure, AI-powered fraud protection tools, and chargeback management. This is set to enable merchants to manage transactions and resolve issues more efficiently within one platform. The payabl. payment extension is developed to assist small and medium-sized merchants on Shopify, developers, and agencies looking for responsive technical support and efficient services.

Furthermore, talking about the move, representatives from payabl. emphasised their company’s commitment to simplifying how merchants accept secure payments, grow their operations internationally, and maintain control via the same infrastructure they are already familiar with.

Latest news from payabl.

Shortly before this announcement, payabl. made its POS solution available in the UK, with the initiative coming as part of its omnichannel growth strategy. Through this, the company sought to support merchants across the region in providing efficient, reliable, and secure in-person payments. The launch also advanced payabl.’s commitment to optimising money flow for merchants, regardless of the country they operate in. The POS solution was set to deliver businesses a user-friendly way to accept payments and gain full visibility of their transactions across every channel.