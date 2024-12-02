Europe-based financial technology provider payabl. has announced the launch of its POS solution in the UK, with the move being part of its omnichannel growth strategy.

Through this move, payabl. aims to support merchants across the UK in offering efficient, reliable, and secure in-person payments. According to payabl.’s officials, this launch advances the company’s commitment to improving money flow for merchants, regardless of their location. The POS solution is set to offer businesses a user-friendly way to accept payments and gain full visibility of their transactions across every channel.

payabl.’s offering for the UK market

With payabl. in-store, businesses operating in retail, hospitality, and services can accept multiple payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. The company’s solutions are set to allow merchants to move more efficiently, optimise reconciliation, and connect all sales channels through a single platform. Among the benefits, payabl. mentions:

Plug and play, with the solution being ready to use immediately;

Next-day settlement, with merchants being able to receive takings rapidly and maintain the predictability of cash;

Popular payment methods, enabling the acceptance of contactless, chip and PIN, and all major cards and mobile wallets;

Local support from client manager;

Unified platform, which allows the monitoring of every transaction and business insight from a single dashboard in payabl.one.

Through payabl.one, the company links payabl. in-store, payabl. checkout, payabl. business accounts, and payabl. virtual business cards, developing an omnichannel ecosystem that unites online and in-person payments under a single provider and dashboard. This allows businesses to expand their operations, manage payments, payouts, and prevent fraud without being required to utilise multiple systems. payabl.one brings everything into a connected platform, enabling businesses to manage all their business finances.

Talking about payabl.’s growth plans, representatives from the company underlined that its product suite is continuously expanding, aiming to provide merchants with complete control over their payment stack. When it comes to its next development, SoftPOS, payabl. plans to extend the flexibility facilitated by payabl.one when it rolls out in 2026.