Card issuing platform Marqeta has started working with Klarna to provide the Klarna Card across 15 new European markets.

The rollout comes as an expansion of Marqeta’s long-term collaboration with Klarna and utilises Visa’s Flexible Credential (VFC) technology, allowing customers to select between paying now or later, all through a single debit card experience.

Klarna Card available throughout Europe

Through a single integration with Marqeta’s platform, Klarna is poised to accelerate its time-to-market and expand more efficiently across multiple European countries. Currently, the Klarna Card is launching in the UK, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Poland, while already being available in Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the US. Discussing the move, Klarna representatives highlighted that collaborating with Marqeta and Visa will enhance the company’s plans to improve payment methods across Europe, combining the simplicity of debit with the capabilities of pay-later options for an optimal customer experience. The Klarna Card aims to offer consumers a clearer, smarter way to manage their money.

Furthermore, as Marqeta detailed, this launch across 15 new markets underscores the capabilities of its platform to advance development in the payments space. The company intends to continue expanding its collaboration with Klarna and Visa and meet the evolving needs of individuals across Europe. With Marqeta’s platform, companies operating in the payments landscape, such as Klarna, can create fully tailored card programmes leveraging optimal payment solutions. This enables them to grow their operations without forgoing control.

This move comes a few months after the successful launch of the Klarna Card in the US, and further expands Marqeta and Klarna’s long-term collaboration. In June 2025, Klarna and Marqeta initially rolled out the flexible debit card in the US, enabling users to choose between paying immediately or in instalments, via a single card. The two companies had been working on the Klarna Card since June 2022, seeking to increase flexibility and control, and to allow customers to leverage both platforms’ expertise and benefit from augmented experiences and cost-effective alternatives when purchasing high-priced goods.