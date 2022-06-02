Subscribe
News

Marqeta and Klarna join hands to build alternative credit card Klarna Card

Thursday 2 June 2022 11:11 CET | News

Global card issuing platform Marqeta has announced it works closely with Sweden-based BNPL platform, Klarna, to power its new Klarna Card.

The new partnership will enable Klarna customers in the US to pay anywhere using the company’s ‘Pay in 4’ unique solution, both online and in-store. The popular four-installment service from Klarna will be available on a physical Visa card, allowing customers to divide their payments in four interest-free tranches for any in-store and online purchases. 

The new card programme powered by the two companies comes with increased flexibility and controls, allowing customers to leverage both platforms’ expertise and benefit from enhanced customer experience and cost-effective alternatives when purchasing high-price goods.

The Klarna Card is now available to US customers, marking the BNPL company’s rapid growth in the country. Klarna started using Marqeta’s card issuing platform in the US back in 2018, to power virtual cards across multiple product offerings and it was followed by an extension of their partnership into 13 new European markets, back in December 2021.

Keywords: partnership, virtual card, credit card, BNPL, instalment payments, online payments, card scheme, Issuer
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Klarna, Marqeta
Countries: United States
Payments & Commerce

Klarna

Marqeta

