Currency.com and OpenPayd expand EU payments

Currency.com has partnered with OpenPayd to support its foreign exchange and multi-currency payment services across Europe and other international markets. The agreement aims to support Currency.com’s payment infrastructure, allowing clients to perform faster deposits and withdrawals, and to manage liquidity through OpenPayd’s ecosystem.

The collaboration will give Currency.com access to over 30 currencies and additional payment networks, including SEPA, SEPA Instant, and the UK’s Faster Payments. This integration is expected to streamline settlements with liquidity providers and enhance transaction speed for customers operating across both fiat and digital asset markets.

Expanding payment access across Europe

According to representatives from Currency.com, the partnership aligns with the company’s expansion efforts. Over the coming months, additional currency corridors are expected to be introduced as part of ongoing efforts to scale its services across a global client base in more than 100 countries. Company officials added that working with OpenPayd allows them to simplify multi-currency operations through a regulated infrastructure, rather than developing internal systems, reflecting a growing reliance on Banking-as-a-Service models within fintech.

OpenPayd’s representatives highlighted that their platform processes more than EUR 130 billion annually and holds regulatory licences across the UK, Europe, and North America. Its infrastructure connects with various payment and banking networks, supporting industries such as digital banking, crypto exchanges, and online marketplaces. The company’s earlier collaboration with Circle to integrate USDC functionality highlights its aim to connect traditional finance with blockchain-enabled payments.

Faster settlement via SEPA Instant is expected to reduce transaction latency and improve liquidity management, two well-known operational challenges in digital asset markets. The integration also illustrates an industry shift toward interoperability between conventional and digital payment systems.