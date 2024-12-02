OpenPayd and Circle to offer fiat–stablecoin payment network

The primary goal of this partnership is to support cross-border transactions and digital asset operations for enterprise clients. The agreement brings together OpenPayd’s API-based payment and banking services with Circle’s infrastructure for USDC, a dollar-denominated stablecoin issued by regulated affiliates of Circle.

The arrangement will allow OpenPayd to enable its clients to convert between fiat currencies and USDC, with the goal of reducing settlement friction and enabling near real-time fund transfers. According to OpenPayd officials, the addition of stablecoin capabilities is intended to support business use cases such as treasury management, global payouts, and digital asset services.

Focus on real-time liquidity and blockchain integration

By incorporating Circle’s Wallets infrastructure, OpenPayd plans to offer enhanced access to liquidity while facilitating the movement of funds across both traditional payment networks and blockchain rails. Company representatives stated that stablecoins are expected to play a central role in the evolution of financial services and that the partnership positions the company to support clients operating in both conventional and digital finance environments.

Circle officials described OpenPayd as a strategic partner due to its operational scale and technical capabilities. They indicated that the collaboration aims to further expand the use of stablecoins like USDC in practical financial applications.

According to the official press release, OpenPayd processes more than 130 billion annually on behalf of more than 750 business clients. The company’s platform supports embedded financial services, including account provisioning, FX, and domestic and cross-border payments. The addition of stablecoin on- and off-ramps is expected to expand the platform’s interoperability between fiat and digital currencies.

For more information about OpenPayd, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.