Mirakl has announced a strategic partnership with Stripe in order to enable merchants to participate in the rapidly emerging agentic commerce economy.

Following this announcement, the partnership will enable Mirakl to leverage Stripe's connections to AI platforms, including OpenAI, in order to provide merchants and businesses with secure access to agentic shopping channels.

Building the essential infrastructure for agentic commerce

Accoriding to the official press release, as Artificial Intelligence continues to develop and change the manner in which consumers discover and purchase products, merchants face a dual challenge: optimising their product content across every touchpoint (web, agentic search, etc) in order to ensure AI agents can truly understand and surface their inventory, as well as enabling frictionless sales on agentic channels connecting that inventory to AI platforms without building complex integrations for each emerging platform.

With this partnership, merchants on the Mirakl platform will be given the possibility to reach customers across multiple agentic commerce channels through a secure and efficient integration, with Stripe providing the payment and authorisation infrastructure that agentic transactions require.

The partnership is set to center on establishing Stripe as an agentic distribution channel within Mirakl's suite of solutions. This approach will reflect Mirakl's broader strategy, which focuses on positioning the company as a secure intelligence layer between merchants and the rapidly evolving commerce landscape. In addition, the collaboration with Stripe represents an important step in Mirakl's broader strategy to provide merchants with expanded access to agentic commerce channels. As the ecosystem evolves, the initiative will enable Mirakl to continue building the infrastructure and partnerships needed in order to position merchants at the forefront of AI-driven commerce.

Included among the benefits for the merchant ecosystem are :