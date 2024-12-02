ACI Worldwide has partnered with BPI Direct BanKo to help the bank with modernising its payment infrastructure.

BanKo will implement ACI’s issuing and acquiring platform, allowing banks, fintechs, and merchants to offer fast omnichannel transaction processing and stay compliant with the ever-evolving regulatory requirements at the same time.

Modernising payment infrastructure

ACI’s platform delivers real-time transaction processing across multiple channels, including ATMs, POS, and mobile, ensuring high availability and reliability. The modular architecture offers the tools needed to expand to new services and products, supporting the fast launch of new capabilities and functions. Leveraging these features, the platform aims to support FIs in reducing costs, accelerating developments, and providing better customer experiences.

Through the alliance, BanKo will transform its operations by using ACI’s payment solutions to replace the existing switch, thus optimising the bank’s business capabilities. Complying with customers’ needs and demands and managing increasing transaction volumes, BanKo will utilise the ACI software for its speed and scalability.

The solution will go live by the end of Q1 2026, marking a milestone for the bank’s digitalisation efforts, which will improve customer journeys and deliver faster and more reliable payment services to Filipinos nationwide. BanKo mentioned that it utilises its technology to improve banking solutions for its clients, advancing digital payment solutions while focusing on community development.

BanKo’s mission is to make financial products more accessible and inclusive, and the witching network is a key touchpoint. The partnership with Aci Worldwide is projected to build a future-ready and modern payment system. ACI’s technology stands on decades of expertise, powering payments for banks and national switches globally.

With BanKo’s adoption, ACI delivers global technology to the Philippines, reflecting its commitment to offering greater reliability, convenience, and choice in every transaction in the country. The two companies share a vision to provide financial support and transform the foundational solutions for a more inclusive payment ecosystem.

