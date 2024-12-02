



The move further expands Marqeta and Klarna’s long-standing collaboration and intends to provide the latter’s customers with more control over how and when they pay. Currently piloted in the US, the Klarna Card is set to allow users to choose between paying immediately or in instalments, through a single card. This capability is supported by Marqeta’s platform, which was among the first issuer processors in the US certified for Visa Flexible Credential in 2024. Additionally, the two companies plan a broader launch across the US later in 2025.











Marqeta x Klarna

Marqeta and Klarna have been working together since 2018, with the former supporting Klarna’s virtual cards in the US and facilitating the digital bank’s growth and assisting the digital bank’s development and helping it launch additional products based on evolving customer demands. Commenting on the news, representatives from Klarna mentioned that, through this continued collaboration with Marqeta and Visa, the company seeks to further advance the capabilities of the Klarna Card, turning it into a dynamic and versatile payment experience.

Back in June 2022, Marqeta and Klarna initially started working on the Klarna Card, with the card programme being aimed at scaling flexibility and control and enabling customers to utilise both platforms’ expertise and benefit from improved experiences and cost-effective alternatives when purchasing high-priced goods. Before this, through an extension of their alliance, Marqeta and Klarna entered into 13 new European markets with their services.





