Swedish fintech company Klarna has announced that eligible US customers who use autofill on Google Chrome can now benefit from its flexible payment options at checkout.

Applicable for purchases over USD 35, the new capability enables shoppers to optimise how they pay. The partnership comes as an extension of Klarna’s long-standing collaboration with Google Pay and focuses on facilitating simplified, secure, and advanced payment experiences for consumers living and shopping across the US. Additionally, the move enables individuals to split their purchases into instalments with Klarna, providing them with more flexibility and expanded options when shopping.

The news comes a few months after Klarna initially announced plans to integrate its instalment payment services into Google Chrome’s autofill capability for US users. At that time, the company mentioned that the update would allow those making purchases over USD 35 to access its interest-free ‘Pay in 4’ option directly within the browser. When it came to larger transactions, monthly financing plans would be available, with some starting at 0% APR.

Klarna and Google’s partnership throughout 2025

This year, Klarna and Google have been working together on further improving the payment experience across the world. In addition to the current move, at the beginning of October 2025, Klarna joined forces with Google Cloud to provide customer-centric, AI-driven products to its customers globally. The partnership saw Klarna utilising Google Cloud’s AI stack, including infrastructure, platform, and models, to accelerate the development of new products and creative campaigns. Also, the initiative sought to support the fintech’s teams in optimising the customer experience within the Klarna App by creating value across two areas designed to deliver a more tailored shopping process and increased engagement from customers.

Furthermore, in June 2025, Klarna made its services available through Google Pay. This allowed customers to benefit from its payment solutions when shopping online through select Android apps and websites that supported Google Pay at checkout. This integration emphasised Klarna’s commitment to responsible spending while equipping consumers with more options for their shopping experiences.