



Customers can benefit from Klarna’s flexible payment solutions when shopping online through select Android apps and websites that support Google Pay at checkout. By partnering with a digital wallet, Klarna is further expanding its presence in the US market. This integration underscores Klarna’s commitment to responsible spending while offering consumers more options for their shopping experiences.

Klarna’s Pay in 4 plan allows consumers to make four fixed, interest-free repayments for purchases over USD 35. Additionally, financing options are available for higher-priced items, with monthly repayments spread over a longer duration and starting at 0% APR.

Klarna's officials have stated that integrating Google Pay is a significant advancement in their mission to provide flexible and transparent payment options in environments where consumers are already active. With Google Pay now featuring Klarna, the company is increasing choice and control during the checkout process.

Other updates from Klarna

In June 2025, Klarna announced its entry into the mobile market with an unlimited phone plan, integrated within the Klarna app.

This new offering was made available to businesses and customers in select regions of the US, with plans to expand to the UK, Germany, and other locations shortly thereafter. Additionally, Klarna’s mobile plans were powered by Gigs, the mobile services operating system. The plan featured a single straightforward option that included uncapped, unlimited 5G data, talk, and text for USD 40 per month, utilising the AT&T network for coverage.

The company aimed to continuously address the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and users in a dynamic market, while also prioritising compliance with industry regulations and laws.