Klarna payment options coming to Chrome autofill

Klarna has announced plans to integrate its instalment payment services into Chrome’s autofill feature for eligible US users later this year.

The update will allow those making purchases over USD 35 to access the company’s interest-free ‘Pay in 4’ option directly within the browser. For larger transactions, monthly financing plans will be available, with some starting at 0% APR.

Autofill in Chrome stores and automatically enters saved payment information at checkout, aiming to reduce errors and speed up the process. The addition of Klarna’s services means users will be able to select repayment options without installing extra applications or navigating external platforms.

Expanding payment options within the browser

According to representatives from Klarna, the integration is intended to respond to consumer demand for payment methods that combine flexibility, convenience, and security. The company stated that embedding its instalment plans directly into Chrome’s native checkout process reflects changing online shopping habits and the growing preference for alternative financing arrangements.

The move also reflects a wider trend in ecommerce where payment providers are embedding their services into existing digital tools rather than relying solely on dedicated apps or websites. For Chrome users in the United States, the development could streamline purchasing decisions by consolidating payment method selection and repayment scheduling in a single browser-based step.

Google has not disclosed whether similar integrations will be made available in other markets. However, the development aligns with ongoing efforts by browser developers to incorporate more financial services directly into web navigation tools.

Klarna’s IPO plans

In other developments, Klarna has reportedly been preparing for a second try at a public listing in New York following volatile market conditions. The BNPL company is looking to launch on the US stock market in September or October 2025 if market conditions are favourable.

Despite still being under review, the specific timing is projected to happen before the end of the year. As detailed in a memo seen by Sky News, which was sent to investors in July 2025, Klarna representatives stated that their company’s momentum continues to build and the intention to list remains on track.