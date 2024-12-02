Sweden-based fintech company Klarna has reportedly been preparing for a second try at a public listing in New York following volatile market conditions.

The BNPL company is looking to launch on the US stock market in September or October 2025 if market conditions are favourable. Despite still being under review, the specific timing is projected to happen before the end of the year. As detailed in a memo seen by Sky News , which was sent to investors in July 2025, Klarna representatives stated that their company’s momentum continues to build and the intention to list remains on track.

The company is currently monitoring market conditions and plans to act swiftly when the timing aligns. In the memo, it was also mentioned that shareholders should expect to be notified 48 hours in advance of an IPO being launched.

Klarna’s road to public listing in the US

Klarna has been aiming to scrap its BNPL-focused company label in recent months and reposition itself as a digital bank. Just days before this announcement, the firm obtained approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in the UK. Granted to Klarna Financial Services UK (KFSUK), the licence enabled the company to launch products such as Klarna Balance and Klarna Cashback to its reported 11 million UK customers. These capabilities were already available in the US and several European markets. However, a spokesperson from Klarna stated that the company was not looking to reposition itself as a digital bank, as it had a full Swedish banking licence since 2017.

Furthermore, when it comes to the initial US IPO, Klarna filed its documentation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in March 2025 , with it preparing for the listing. The plans were halted due to market volatility prompted by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on goods imported from abroad. Shortly after, the company reported steep losses, attributing the increased deficit to one-time expenses linked to restructuring, share-based compensation, and depreciation. Despite the wider loss, Klarna’s revenue rose 13% year-over-year, reaching USD 701 million.

At the time of writing, Klarna did not comment on the potential timing of the second attempt at the New York IPO.

