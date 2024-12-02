We make shopping smooth. Klarna’s offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of USD 45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees, and is active in 17 countries.

Active since

2005

Head office

Stokholm, Sweden

Founder(s)

Sebastian Siemiatkowski

Funding rounds and investors

USD 45.6 billion

Service provider type

Open Banking Enabler

API connectivity for PIS

API connectivity for data retrieval

End-user solutions and propositions

- Account Aggregation

- PFM

- Credit scoring

- Cash Mgmt

- Saving

- Fin. wellbeing, wealth mgmt

- Lending

- Marketing/Brand affiliation

- Open Baking based KYC (account and account holder name verification)

BaaS (PIS)

How it works

One API. Three services. AIS, PIS, and Account Insights.

We’ll give you all the tools you need to offer a great user experience without compromising security, compliance, or your ability to collect, handle, or process bank account information.

What problem does the company solve

Klarna Open Banking provides businesses and consumers access to financial data, as regulated by PSD2, through a single API while also initiating account-to-account payments. We have created a unique Customer Portal that provides support and allows PSD2 License holders easy bank on-boarding that will significantly reduce the integration time.

Industries/target markets

Insurances

Robo Advisors, Investment or Saving Apps

Personal Finance Management (PFM)

Credit/Loan Providers

Credit risk checks

Banks

B2B Financial Services

Accounting platform providers

Taxation (B2B and B2C) Services

Payment Initiation Services (PIS)

Payment Service Providers (PSPs)

Fintechs

Any TPP who wants to build Financial Services and needs the infrastructure

We provide one API which is standardised across all PSD2 APIs. For more specific fields, contact us and we will provide more detailed information.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Our white label solution is available in: AT, BE, CH,CZ, DE, DK, ES, FI, FR, GB, HU, IT, NL, NO, PT, PL,SE, SK & USA

Klarna Branded solution is available : AT, BE, CH, DE, DK, ES, FI, FR, GB, IT, NL, NO, PT, SE, & USA

Business model/pricing

Klarna Open Banking is transaction based for PIS, user based for AIS based and depends on the type of setup (Branded vs White Label)

Technology

cloud enabled/native

Software language

Java

Software developement tools

More information upon request

When was the core technology developed

Connectivity started 2005, Open Banking API in 2018

Klarna Open banking integrates payments seamlessly into your product with our Payment Initiation Service. Move funds from one bank account to another, even instantly if SEPA instant payments are supported by the bank.

Do you have redundancy and coverage provided by multiple integrations (APIs & Direct Access)?

Yes.

How will you handle automated refunds?

Klarna Open Banking does not include automated refunds.

How will you mitigate the risk of bank transactions failing?

At Klarna Open Banking we check the payment history, balances, and a bank-success-rate that we proactively track for each bank. Post-initiating we use the payment status to avoid a failing transfer.

How will you reconcile payments efficiently?

Klarna Open Banking does not include reconcilliation. We recommend using references, if possible alphanumeric and ideally not more than 8 characters.

Partners

Information available upon request

Customers / Case studies

Check out our Case study with Kreahere.

Awards

Business revenue

Contact (phone number / email address)

Ask.openbanking@klarna.com

Website

https://www.klarna.com/international/business/open-banking/