Active since
2005
Head office
Stokholm, Sweden
Founder(s)
Sebastian Siemiatkowski
Funding rounds and investors
USD 45.6 billion
Service provider type
Open Banking Enabler
API connectivity for PIS
API connectivity for data retrieval
End-user solutions and propositions
- Account Aggregation
- PFM
- Credit scoring
- Cash Mgmt
- Saving
- Fin. wellbeing, wealth mgmt
- Lending
- Marketing/Brand affiliation
- Open Baking based KYC (account and account holder name verification)
BaaS (PIS)
How it works
One API. Three services. AIS, PIS, and Account Insights.
We’ll give you all the tools you need to offer a great user experience without compromising security, compliance, or your ability to collect, handle, or process bank account information.
What problem does the company solve
Klarna Open Banking provides businesses and consumers access to financial data, as regulated by PSD2, through a single API while also initiating account-to-account payments. We have created a unique Customer Portal that provides support and allows PSD2 License holders easy bank on-boarding that will significantly reduce the integration time.
Industries/target markets
Insurances
Robo Advisors, Investment or Saving Apps
Personal Finance Management (PFM)
Credit/Loan Providers
Credit risk checks
Banks
B2B Financial Services
Accounting platform providers
Taxation (B2B and B2C) Services
Payment Initiation Services (PIS)
Payment Service Providers (PSPs)
Fintechs
Any TPP who wants to build Financial Services and needs the infrastructure
We provide one API which is standardised across all PSD2 APIs. For more specific fields, contact us and we will provide more detailed information.
Geographical coverage (operational area)
Our white label solution is available in: AT, BE, CH,CZ, DE, DK, ES, FI, FR, GB, HU, IT, NL, NO, PT, PL,SE, SK & USA
Klarna Branded solution is available : AT, BE, CH, DE, DK, ES, FI, FR, GB, IT, NL, NO, PT, SE, & USA
Business model/pricing
Klarna Open Banking is transaction based for PIS, user based for AIS based and depends on the type of setup (Branded vs White Label)
Technology
cloud enabled/native
Software language
Java
Software developement tools
More information upon request
When was the core technology developed
Connectivity started 2005, Open Banking API in 2018
Klarna Open banking integrates payments seamlessly into your product with our Payment Initiation Service. Move funds from one bank account to another, even instantly if SEPA instant payments are supported by the bank.
Do you have redundancy and coverage provided by multiple integrations (APIs & Direct Access)?
Yes.
How will you handle automated refunds?
Klarna Open Banking does not include automated refunds.
How will you mitigate the risk of bank transactions failing?
At Klarna Open Banking we check the payment history, balances, and a bank-success-rate that we proactively track for each bank. Post-initiating we use the payment status to avoid a failing transfer.
How will you reconcile payments efficiently?
Klarna Open Banking does not include reconcilliation. We recommend using references, if possible alphanumeric and ideally not more than 8 characters.
Partners
Information available upon request
Customers / Case studies
Check out our Case study with Kreahere.
Awards
n/a
Business revenue
n/a
Contact (phone number / email address)
Ask.openbanking@klarna.com
Website
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright