



According to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg, Klarna intends to price the IPO in early April 2025, with the company targeting a valuation of over USD 15 billion in the New York Stock Exchange listing. The same sources, which asked not to be identified due to the information not being yet publicly disclosed, mentioned that deliberations are still ongoing, and details of the listing plan, including timing, could still be subject to modification. Klarna's representatives did not provide any comment regarding the matter.











This comes just under a month after Klarna targeted a US IPO with a strategy to unveil its listing plans in April 2025, as the company filed for an offering to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2024. In February 2025, Klarna had yet to pick a listing venue in the US. Similar to the current news, Klarna did not offer any additional comments and information on the initiative.

Moreover, the planned IPO is set to be part of a market that has seen considerable resurgence in new listings on the consideration of expectations of an increase following President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Since the start of 2025, US IPO volumes have reached USD 8.8 billion, as shown in Dealogic’s data, the highest since the same period of 2022, when it reached USD 10.8 billion.





Klarna’s US IPO

After months of speculation, Klarna made the announcement regarding the filing of its documents for the US IPO in November 2024. The BNPL credit company declared that it submitted a draft registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its IPO. Possibly valuing Klarna between USD 15 billion and USD 20 billion, the IPO was set to occur after the commission’s review, with the timing being influenced by market circumstances. At that time, Klarna mentioned that the price range and number of shares to be offered in the IPO were still to be determined.

Additionally, as reported by Bloomberg News, the company was working on the listing with approximately 15 banks, led by Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley.

