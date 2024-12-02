Klarna’s UK subsidiary has received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI).

The licence, granted to Klarna Financial Services UK (KFSUK), allows the company to introduce products such as Klarna balance and Klarna cashback to its reported 11 million UK customers. These features are already available in the United States and several European markets.

New tools to manage funds and spending

Klarna balance will let UK users store and manage funds within their Klarna account. Funds can be added using a debit card and used for purchases via Klarna, with refunds also returned to the balance. In addition, users will have access to a cashback programme, which the company says offers up to 10% back on purchases made through its app. The cashback will be directly credited to the Klarna balance without the use of points or other reward mechanisms.

A representative from Klarna described the authorisation as part of the company’s general move in the UK from offering flexible payments to providing more general personal finance tools. The official suggested that the expansion reflects a shift in how users manage everyday spending and rewards.

In essence, the EMI licence expands Klarna’s existing regulatory permissions in the UK and is expected to support further product development. Klarna officials indicated that the company is aiming to grow beyond its core payments offering to become a more comprehensive financial services provider in the retail banking space.

