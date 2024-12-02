Karin Milková, Commercial Director at finby, looks at the importance of localisation and smart checkouts as means for a successful European payment scene.

The interview highlights how localisation and smart checkout are key to ecommerce success in Europe. By offering trusted local payment methods and seamless innovations like wallets, one-click checkout, and tokenization, merchants can boost conversion, build trust, and drive sustainable growth.

Why are payments such a critical factor in ecommerce success today?

Payments are no longer just a back-office function – they are a core enabler of growth. For merchants expanding across Europe, the payment experience often determines whether a consumer completes a purchase or abandons their cart. Innovations that ensure seamless and secure checkout are just as important as localisation. Together, they form the foundation of conversion success.

What broader trends are shaping the payment landscape in Europe?

The transformation is dramatic. As of 2024, digital payments represent 59% of Europe’s ecommerce transaction value, up from 39% in 2014, and are expected to reach 75% by 2030. Digital wallets are forecast to account for 46% of ecommerce value, while account-to-account (A2A) payments are projected to capture 21%. Mobile payments are another force, now making up 57% of global ecommerce transactions, compared to just 19% in 2014. These shifts are redefining consumer expectations at checkout.

How do payment preferences differ across European markets?

Europe is a mosaic of cultures and consumer habits, and payment preferences reflect that diversity. For example, Poland’s BLIK continues its strong momentum: in the first half of 2025, users completed nearly 1.4 billion transactions, with a total transactional value exceeding EUR 47 billion. In the Netherlands, iDEAL dominates, accounting for about three-quarters of ecommerce payments. Similarly, in Portugal, MB WAY is used by over six million people and already powers nearly half of online card-not-present payments. These examples show how essential it is for merchants to offer the right local methods – missing them can erode conversion, while supporting them builds trust and drives growth.

Why is localisation such a powerful driver of trust?

Consumers are more likely to complete a purchase when the payment experience feels natural and familiar. This means providing payment methods they already use daily, showing prices in their local currency, adapting checkout pages to their language, and complying with local regulations. Such localisation is especially critical in cross-border markets like Austria, where nearly half of online retail involves international purchases. In Belgium, the payments landscape mirrors its cultural divide: Dutch speakers tend to favour mobile-first solutions such as Bancontact QR code payments, while French speakers lean toward the more traditional manual card entry that Bancontact also supports. Meeting these diverse consumer expectations helps reduce friction and significantly increases the chances of conversion.

Beyond localisation, what checkout innovations are most impactful?

Technology drives convenience. Modern checkout should minimise friction and maximise approval rates.

Digital wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, MB WAY) have become consumer expectations. They run on existing card rails, while offering a smoother user experience, and Finby supports recurring payments across all of them. One-click checkout is the natural extension of wallets, eliminating repetitive form-filling. By storing shipping and billing details, wallets create a truly seamless and rapid purchase flow.

Beyond wallets, tokenization and account updater tools play a vital role in optimising the payment experience. They not only secure transactions and reduce fraud but also improve approval rates by preventing declines caused by expired or reissued cards. In doing so, these tools protect revenue and ensure customers can stay engaged without unnecessary interruptions.

How do localisation and checkout innovation work together to improve conversion?

Conversion is shaped by two forces: relevance and efficiency. Relevance comes from offering local methods consumers expect, such as instant bank transfers in Finland or Cartes Bancaires in France, while efficiency comes from streamlined checkout flows. For example, a UK subscription customer may expect recurring billing via Apple Pay. By combining localisation with modern checkout design, merchants move from simple acceptance to optimisation, maximising every opportunity to convert.

What role do payment partners play in achieving this?

Managing localisation and checkout optimisation is complex. That’s why merchants increasingly rely on payment partners who provide both breadth and agility. The right partner delivers access to local and global methods, supports multiple currencies and languages, and integrates new technologies as consumer preferences evolve. Just as importantly, strong partners offer operational infrastructure, compliance, reconciliation, and risk management, allowing merchants to focus on growth rather than back-end challenges.

What’s the long-term outlook for payments in Europe?

Localisation and checkout innovation are not separate; they are complementary strategies that define payment success. Every market entered with a tailored, future-ready payment experience represents an opportunity to strengthen trust, improve conversion, and grow sustainably. In Europe’s competitive ecommerce landscape, winners won’t be those who simply process payments but those who design them strategically. Payments are no longer the final step in the journey – they are the growth infrastructure upon which long-term success is built.

At finby, we specialise in helping merchants expand with confidence by offering a wide range of local payment methods tailored to each market. We closely follow the latest trends and continuously bring the newest innovations. By combining localisation expertise with future-ready solutions, we empower businesses to maximise conversion and unlock sustainable growth across Europe.

