Expert viewsPayments

Webinar recap: How banks can turn G20 pressure on cross-border payments into revenue opportunities

VM

Vlad Macovei

24 Sep 2025 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
banksISO 20022cross-border payments
Companies:
TerraPay
Countries:
World

News on Payments

ECB moves to link TIPS with India’s UPI and Nexus Scheme

21 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Plaid launches one click payments

21 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Nift partners with Clearpay to bring personalised rewards to UK shoppers

21 Nov 2025 / 3 min read / Payments

Finternet, GFTN, IPA, and Visa join the Mojaloop Foundation’s Global Partner Program

21 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

UK’s first A2A cVRP transaction completed by Visa and partners

20 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

News on Fintech

Standard Bank can now access China’s CIPS

21 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Yuze Digital launches in India to empower freelance professionals

21 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Capital on Tap secures GBP 500 mln in ABS funding deal

21 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Intuit launches AI-driven apps on ChatGPT

21 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

NBK introduces fintech services to support Kuwait’s digital shift

20 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright