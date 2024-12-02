KCB Bank Kenya has entered into an agreement with the Kenya Investment Authority to simplify the process for foreign investors establishing operations in the country. The collaboration is intended to merge the bank’s financial expertise with the government agency’s investment facilitation services to make investor onboarding more efficient.

Under the arrangement, investors will gain access to a coordinated framework of financial, advisory, and facilitation services covering important economic sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, and information and communications technology. The initiative aims to align financial support with Kenya’s investment promotion strategy.

Improving Kenya’s investment facilitation framework

According to representatives from KCB, foreign direct investment continues to play an important role in Kenya’s economic growth through job creation and innovation. The bank noted that the partnership will allow it to provide a range of banking and project-related services, including investment financing, trade support, payments, and connections to local business partners.

Officials from Invest Kenya described the collaboration as an important step forward in improving the country’s investment facilitation system. They indicated that blending the agency’s policy role with the bank’s national footprint and financial capacity will help increase investment flows and strengthen Kenya’s reputation as a destination for international capital.

KCB has been involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting and sustaining investment in the region through financial products and strategic partnerships that target both domestic and foreign investors.

KCB Bank Kenya Limited operates as part of KCB Group Plc, which has a regional presence in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with representative offices in Ethiopia and Belgium. The bank maintains one of the region’s largest branch and agent networks and offers digital and trade facilitation services across East Africa.