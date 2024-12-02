LATAM-based R2, an embedded lending infrastructure company, has joined Ant International to offer access to credit for SMEs across the region.

Ant International invested in R2 as it enables digital platforms to deliver solutions faster and more securely through an API-driven, white-labelled process. This means that merchants can access capital through their existing platforms, such as payment processors, POS systems, marketplaces, and ecommerce solutions, reflecting Ant International’s commitment to supporting growth in the LATAM region by collaborating with local firms.

Expanding credit access for SMEs in LATAM

The investment includes a primary capital boost, combining both companies’ capabilities to achieve their shared goal of driving growth through digital technologies. R2 will continue to deploy its tested infrastructure, local expertise, and risk and credit solutions, while the fintech’s risk capabilities will help improve R2’s solutions through AI-driven support and lower credit costs.

R2’s management team will lead their daily operations as usual, ensuring consistent support for the company’s customers and partners, and connecting to more underserved SMEs in the region. The company currently operates in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Brazil, offering a revenue-based financing model through digital platform partners in the region, including inDrive, Uber Eats, Rappi, Haulmer, and PayU.

The alliance will allow R2 to access improved technology products such as Ant International’s global credit engine, which helps lenders and companies make credit decisions with greater efficiency, accuracy, and speed. This will enable it to improve SME access to credit and contribute to economic growth in the region.

Collaborating with Ant International is a key step for R2, as together the companies can unify risk management, AI-powered underwriting, and capital to bring inclusive credit to those that need it, supporting millions of small and medium businesses while staying true to their mission to make access to finance simple and secure.